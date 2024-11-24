ResMed Inc Director Acquires Shares Through RSUs

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Jan De Witte, a director at ResMed Inc, has acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s common stock through the award of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) that will vest by November 2025. This transaction highlights ongoing insider activity, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

