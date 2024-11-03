ResMed Executive Transfers Shares to Family Trust

News & Insights

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Kaushik Ghoshal, the Chief Commercial Officer of ResMed Inc, recently transferred shares from his direct holdings to the Ghoshal Family Trust. This transaction reflects a strategic move possibly aimed at optimizing asset management. Investors may find this maneuver interesting as it highlights potential family trust benefits in stock ownership.

