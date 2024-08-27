Research Highlights Pets Importance

The HABRI conference brought together extensive research on the human-animal bond and its significant impact on physical and emotional health. Studies show that pets offer numerous mental health benefits, such as reducing anxiety, loneliness, and depression.

For young adults, pets help manage social anxiety, improve mood, and provide a sense of purpose. Older adults find that pet ownership enhances social engagement, provides comfort, and fosters a meaningful life role, akin to parenting.

Supported by studies from institutions like the NIH, these findings underscore the essential role pets play in promoting overall well-being and mental health resilience.

Finsum: While this may seem intuitive the research is compelling when it comes to the role pets play in our lives.

