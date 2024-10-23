RESAAS Enhances Data Platform with AI Integration

Resaas Services (TSE:RSS) has released an update.

RESAAS Services has integrated advanced AI capabilities into its Commercial Data Exchange platform, enabling brokerages and landlords to seamlessly and automatically manage their data in real-time. This innovation eliminates manual data processes, reducing errors and simplifying data integration for users, facilitating RESAAS’s growth as a self-serve data platform.

For further insights into TSE:RSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.