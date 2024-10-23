News & Insights

RESAAS Enhances Data Platform with AI Integration

October 23, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Resaas Services (TSE:RSS) has released an update.

RESAAS Services has integrated advanced AI capabilities into its Commercial Data Exchange platform, enabling brokerages and landlords to seamlessly and automatically manage their data in real-time. This innovation eliminates manual data processes, reducing errors and simplifying data integration for users, facilitating RESAAS’s growth as a self-serve data platform.

