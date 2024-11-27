REPT BATTERO Energy to Discuss Share Incentive Scheme

Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H (HK:0666) has released an update.
REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 13, 2024, to discuss the adoption of an H Share Incentive Scheme. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate in the decision-making process. The meeting will be held in Wenzhou, China, and voting will be conducted via poll.
