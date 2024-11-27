News & Insights

Stocks

REPT BATTERO Energy to Discuss Share Incentive Scheme

November 27, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H (HK:0666) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 13, 2024, to discuss the adoption of an H Share Incentive Scheme. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate in the decision-making process. The meeting will be held in Wenzhou, China, and voting will be conducted via poll.

For further insights into HK:0666 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.