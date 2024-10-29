News & Insights

Stocks

Rept Battero Energy Announces New Leadership Appointment

October 29, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H (HK:0666) has released an update.

Rept Battero Energy Co., Ltd. has announced a leadership change, with Dr. Cao Hui stepping down as President to focus on his roles as Chairman and Executive Director. Mr. Feng Ting, who has a strong background in finance and leadership, will assume the role of President effective October 29, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance corporate governance by separating the roles of Chairman and CEO.

For further insights into HK:0666 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.