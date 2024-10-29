Rept Battero Energy Announces New Leadership Appointment

Rept Battero Energy Company Ltd Class H (HK:0666) has released an update.

Rept Battero Energy Co., Ltd. has announced a leadership change, with Dr. Cao Hui stepping down as President to focus on his roles as Chairman and Executive Director. Mr. Feng Ting, who has a strong background in finance and leadership, will assume the role of President effective October 29, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance corporate governance by separating the roles of Chairman and CEO.

