Repsol Sells Colombian Assets to GeoPark for $530M

November 29, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Repsol has agreed to sell its Colombian oil and gas assets to GeoPark for $530 million, as part of its asset portfolio rotation strategy. This deal includes the entire stake in Repsol Colombia Oil&Gas Limited and a 25% share in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC. The sale is pending customary conditions and approvals.

