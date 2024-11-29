Repsol Sells Colombian Assets to GeoPark for $530M

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Repsol has agreed to sell its Colombian oil and gas assets to GeoPark for $530 million, as part of its asset portfolio rotation strategy. This deal includes the entire stake in Repsol Colombia Oil&Gas Limited and a 25% share in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC. The sale is pending customary conditions and approvals.

For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.