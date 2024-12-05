Repsol-McDermott Partner for Gulf of Mexico Development

Repsol Exploración México S.A., an affiliate of Repsol, S.A. REPYY, has awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract to McDermott for the development of the Polok and Chinwol fields located in the Gulf of Mexico.

An Insight Into REPYY’s Contract With McDermott

Per the contract, McDermott will provide REPYY with FEED services that will look into the project’s engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of components like subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

Polok and Chinwol wells were drilled in Block 29 of the Salina basin and are located in the Gulf of Mexico, off-coast Veracruz and Tabasco.

Polok-1, drilled to a total depth of 2,620 meter, discovered a net column of oil of more than 200 meter from two zones in the lower Miocene. The Chinwol-1 exploration well, with a total depth of 1,850 meter, uncovered a net column of oil of more than 150 meter from three zones in the lower Pliocene.

Repsol is the operator of the Block 29 syndicate, holding 30% of the stake, with other partners like PC Carigali Mexico Operations holding 28.33%, Wintershall DEA holding 25% and PTTEP Mexico E&P Ltd. holding 16.67%.

McDermott’s Take on the Contract

McDermott states that it is well positioned to provide innovative and efficient FEED solutions to Repsol for its development in the Polok and Chinwol fields, as the company has far-reaching experience in subsea engineering and also has an in-house capability in providing the EPCI facilities.

McDermott also has a vision to take the project further from its Houston office by focusing on cost-effectiveness, safety, efficiency and quality delivery.

This project highlights McDermott’s leading position in complex projects like subsea engineering and its commitment to delivering continued advanced solutions.

