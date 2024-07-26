Reports: Toyota Motor To Build Battery Plant For Electric Vehicles In Japan

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - As per an article published in Nikkei, Toyota Motor (TYT.L, TM) will build a battery plant for electric vehicles in Kyushu, Japan. The plant will be operated by Primearth EV Energy Co. which is specialized in the development, manufacturing and sales of NiMH batteries for PEV/HEV; lithium-ion batteries and Battery Management System.

In March, 2024, Toyota Motor agreed with Panasonic HD to make Primearth EV Energy Co. a wholly owned subsidiary. Primearth EV will change company name to TOYOTA BATTERY Co., Ltd. from October 1, 2024.

