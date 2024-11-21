Replimune Group Advances Cancer Treatment with FDA Submission

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Replimune Group, Inc. has made significant strides in cancer treatment with its submission of a biologics license application to the FDA for its lead product, RP1, in combination with nivolumab, targeting advanced melanoma. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to this innovative therapy, which could expedite its availability for patients with limited options. This development marks a promising advancement for Replimune, as their novel oncolytic immunotherapy shows potential for substantial improvement over existing treatments.

