RepliCel Life Sciences Urges Online Access for Shareholders

RepliCel Life Sciences (TSE:RP) has released an update.
RepliCel Life Sciences is urging shareholders to access its management information circular online due to possible postal delays caused by a Canada Post labor disruption. The company is preparing for a critical shareholders meeting to discuss the sale and licensing of its assets and potential delisting.
