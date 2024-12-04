News & Insights

RepliCel Life Sciences Urges Online Access for Shareholders

December 04, 2024 — 07:32 pm EST

RepliCel Life Sciences (TSE:RP) has released an update.

RepliCel Life Sciences is urging shareholders to access its management information circular online due to possible postal delays caused by a Canada Post labor disruption. The company is preparing for a critical shareholders meeting to discuss the sale and licensing of its assets and potential delisting.

