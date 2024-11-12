News & Insights

REPAY Holdings Q3 2024 Growth Driven by Business Payments

November 12, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

An announcement from Repay Holdings ( (RPAY) ) is now available.

REPAY Holdings Corporation reported a 9% growth in gross profit for Q3 2024, highlighting robust performance in its Business Payments segment with a 67% year-over-year increase. The company also achieved significant free cash flow conversion, reflecting a 250% rise and reinforced by strategic software partnerships and an expanded AP supplier network. These results underscore REPAY’s focus on capturing embedded payment flows and driving sustainable growth, offering an optimistic outlook in the financial markets.

