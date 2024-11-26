News & Insights

Rent.com.au Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

November 26, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Rent.com.au Ltd (AU:RNT) has released an update.

Rent.com.au Ltd has reported a recent change in the stock holdings of its director, John Wood. Wood acquired 825,544 additional ordinary shares at a price of $0.022 each through on-market purchases, bringing his total to 29,869,488 shares. This move reflects continued confidence in the company’s prospects and could be of interest to stock market watchers.

