RenovoRx announces NHCI is enrolling patients for Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial

RenovoRx (RNXT) announced that the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, NHCI, in New Hyde Park, NY is enrolling patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, LAPC, in the Company’s ongoing pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial. NHCI joins clinical sites throughout the United States participating in the study.

