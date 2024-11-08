Renovaro Biosciences Appoints Simon Tarsh as Interim CFO

Renovaro Biosciences ( (RENB) ) has provided an announcement.

The Company has entered into a new consulting agreement with Tarsh PB Advisors, effective November 4, 2024, for Simon Tarsh’s role as Interim CFO. Under the agreement, Tarsh PB Advisors will receive $25,000 per month, with potential bonuses and stock options contingent on specific milestones. The contract is initially for three months, with options for monthly renewals, and can be terminated with thirty days’ notice.

