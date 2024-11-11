Renold plc to Announce Interim Results

Renold plc (GB:RNO) has released an update.

Renold plc, a global leader in industrial chains and torque transmission products, is set to announce its interim results for the first half of 2024 on November 20. The company will host presentations and Q&A sessions for analysts and investors, offering insights into their performance and future prospects. This event provides a significant opportunity for investors to engage directly with the company’s leadership.

