Renheng Enterprise Appoints New Executive Director

December 06, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Renheng Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:3628) has released an update.

Renheng Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Wen Yuan as an executive director, effective December 6, 2024. Mr. Wen brings extensive experience in pharmaceutical management and economic expertise, having previously held senior positions at Sinopharm Pharmaceutical and China Pharmaceutical Culture Society. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the company’s leadership as it continues to navigate the financial markets.

