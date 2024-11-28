Renewi Considers Macquarie’s Lucrative Acquisition Proposal

Renewi plc (GB:RWI) has released an update.

Renewi plc and Macquarie Asset Management have agreed on preliminary financial terms for a potential acquisition of Renewi’s entire share capital at 870 pence per share, representing a significant 57% premium over its recent closing price. The Board of Renewi is inclined to recommend this offer, subject to confirmatory due diligence, as it provides substantial value to shareholders. Macquarie plans to support Renewi’s strategic growth and sustainability goals while maintaining current employee rights if the acquisition proceeds.

