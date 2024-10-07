Renew Holdings Buys Dutch Onshore Wind Services Firm Full Circle For GBP 50.5 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Engineering Services firm Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) announced Monday that it has acquired Full Circle Group Holding B.V., a Dutch specialist provider of repair, maintenance and monitoring services for onshore wind turbines in the UK and Europe, for a total cash consideration of 60.0 million euros or 50.5 million pounds.

The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing to the firm in the first full year of ownership.

The deal was funded from the Renew's existing cash resources and banking facilities.

The Netherlands-based Full Circle was controlled and owned predominantly by AtlasInvest Holding, the Belgian family holding specialised in the energy sector.

Full Circle operates on a scalable platform, with a directly employed workforce of around 160 highly-skilled technicians located near operational sites in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Greece.

For 2023, Full Circle generated revenue of 25.8 million euros, adjusted EBITDA 5.4 million euros and adjusted EBIT 4.6 million euros. The company generates around 75 percent of its revenue from UK-based operations.

Renew noted that the acquisition gives excellent revenue visibility for FY25 and beyond with around 85 percent of Operations and Maintenance contracts already secured and a strong pipeline of additional opportunities which gives overall revenue visibility for FY25 of around 75 percent.

Paul Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Renew, said, "The acquisition of Full Circle represents an exciting opportunity for the Group to enter a high-growth, and fragmented onshore wind services market. Full Circle operates a scalable technology-enabled platform across a diverse customer base with existing long-term contracts and a fast-growing brand in the UK and across Europe.... With governments across Europe reaffirming their commitments to achieving Net Zero by 2050, the addition of Full Circle's industry-leading offering will allow us to play a pivotal role in supporting the green energy transition and benefit from the long-term, non-discretionary funding programmes that underpin it."

Alongside the Acquisition, Renew has increased its existing RCF facility to 120 million pounds from 80 million pounds. The terms of the RCF remain as before, with the facility expiring in November 2026.

