News & Insights

Stocks

Renegade Exploration Unveils Promising Copper Drilling Results

November 06, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has reported its most successful copper drilling results to date from the Greater Mongoose mineralized zone, part of the Cloncurry Project. The reverse circulation drilling program revealed significant copper mineralization across multiple drill holes, promising to expand the Mongoose Deposit and offering insights into a large IOCG system similar to the Ernest Henry deposit. With financial stability supported by government funding, Renegade is poised to continue its exploration efforts in this promising area.

For further insights into AU:RNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.