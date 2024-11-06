Renegade Exploration Unveils Promising Copper Drilling Results

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has reported its most successful copper drilling results to date from the Greater Mongoose mineralized zone, part of the Cloncurry Project. The reverse circulation drilling program revealed significant copper mineralization across multiple drill holes, promising to expand the Mongoose Deposit and offering insights into a large IOCG system similar to the Ernest Henry deposit. With financial stability supported by government funding, Renegade is poised to continue its exploration efforts in this promising area.

