Renegade Exploration Halts Drilling Amid Fire Threat

Renegade Exploration Limited has temporarily halted its drilling operations at the Greater Mongoose prospect due to a significant fire threat near Cloncurry, Queensland. The fire, currently 8km from the site, has raised concerns about potential evacuations, impacting the company’s exploration activities aimed at new copper targets. Renegade is poised to update stakeholders once conditions allow drilling to resume.

