Renegade Exploration Begins New Drilling at Cloncurry

October 21, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has launched a new drilling program at its Greater Mongoose prospect within the Cloncurry Project, targeting promising copper deposits identified through recent drone surveys and past drilling. The initiative aims to explore areas with high-grade copper-gold mineralization, particularly focusing on the Mongoose Deeps target, which has shown similarities to the renowned Ernest Henry copper mine. This development could potentially elevate Renegade’s standing in the mining sector, attracting interest from investors keen on copper and gold stocks.

