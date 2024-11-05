Renaissance Asia Faces Delay in Interim Results Amid Cash Flow Troubles

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited has encountered a delay in publishing its 2024 interim results due to cash flow issues related to the acquisition of a 51% stake in Huadian Xinya Mining Co., Ltd. The company has not fulfilled the payment terms of the acquisition, complicating access to necessary financial records and potentially affecting the trading of its shares. Investors are urged to remain cautious as the company negotiates alternative payment arrangements.

