RemSense Technologies Expands Global Reach and Contract Wins

RemSense Technologies Ltd. has expanded its global operations with new contracts in the US and South Asia while delivering major projects worth over $1 million. The company has secured new contract extensions and is seeing growing demand for its virtualplant platform, which integrates AI capabilities. This growth is ensuring a healthy cash balance and increased operating income for the upcoming quarters.

