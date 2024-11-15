News & Insights

RELX PLC Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has announced the purchase of 73,665 of its own ordinary shares, which will be held as treasury shares, bringing the total to nearly 48 million shares in treasury. This move is part of a broader strategy since the start of 2024, during which RELX has acquired over 28 million shares. Investors may find this buyback strategy intriguing as it could influence the company’s stock value and market perceptions.

