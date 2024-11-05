News & Insights

RELX PLC Continues Share Buybacks Amid Market Confidence

November 05, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has acquired 74,300 of its own shares to be held as treasury shares, marking a continued effort in share repurchases which have totaled 27,451,976 since the beginning of the year. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and indicates the company’s confidence in its financial stability. Investors might find this bullish activity a positive signal regarding RELX’s market position.

