Reliance Worldwide Corp Celebrates Milestone Amid Economic Challenges

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited celebrated its 75th anniversary by holding its Annual General Meeting in Sydney, highlighting the challenges of the global economic climate in FY24. Despite facing reduced consumer demand and lower construction activity, the company introduced new products in the Americas, achieving above-market sales and stable operating margins. Effective cost reductions and working capital management contributed to strong operating cash flow.

