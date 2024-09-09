News & Insights

Markets
RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data For RLY-2608 In Breast Cancer Patients

September 09, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Monday announced positive interim data for the company's lead drug candidate RLY-2608 in breast cancer patients.

The data showed that despite heavy pre-treatment, patients with PI3Ka-mutated, HR+ (hormone receptor positive), HER2- (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-) breast cancer who received RLY-2608 in combination with FDA-approved breast cancer treatment, fulvestrant, showed clinically meaningful 9.2-month median progression free survival (PFS). Nearly three quarters of patients experienced tumor reductions.

Further, RLY-2608 plus fulvestrant was generally well tolerated in patients treated across all doses as of the data cut-off date.

RLY-2608 is currently being evaluated in ReDiscover, an ongoing first-in-human study. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary antitumor activity of RLY-2608 alone; in combination with fulvestrant; as well as in combination with fulvestrant and ribociclib or atirmociclib.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.