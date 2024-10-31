News & Insights

Reinsurance Group Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results

October 31, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Reinsurance Group ( (RGA) ) has shared an announcement.

Reinsurance Group of America, a prominent provider in life and health reinsurance, reported impressive third-quarter results with a record adjusted operating income of $6.13 per diluted share, excluding notable items, and a strong adjusted operating ROE of 15.5%. The company deployed $382 million in capital for in-force block transactions and enhanced its value of in-force business margins by 13.9% over the first nine months. Despite facing some unfavorable impacts from updated actuarial assumptions, RGA remains optimistic about future performance due to its robust balance sheet and strategic initiatives.

