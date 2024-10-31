Reinsurance Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.13, consensus $5.31

Reports Q3 revenue $5.65B, consensus $5.13B. Tony Cheng, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter was an excellent one for us, as we produced record financial results and demonstrated our continued strong momentum in virtually all aspects of our business. Our Asia Traditional and Financial Solutions businesses produced very good results, and our U.S. Traditional business and EMEA region performed well. We had a strong quarter of in-force block transactions, with $382M of capital deployed, and we continued to see good momentum in new business. While we are delighted with the excellent current results, we are also mindful of long-term value, and were proactive in pulling various levers in the quarter that we expect will add to returns and enhance value over the long-term.

