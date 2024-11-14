Rego Payment Architectures collaborates with Jack Henry

Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT) announced that its leading white-label youth banking solution is now accessible through the Jack Henry digital banking platform. REGO leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled REGO to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 1,000 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RPMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.