Regis Resources Positions for Growth with Spot Market Shift

Regis Resources Limited, a leading Australian gold miner, has closed out its hedge book and now sells all its gold on the spot market, capitalizing on rising gold prices. The company continues to expand its underground operations and explore for high-value open pit sites, with operations in the Eastern Goldfields and ownership of the McPhillamys Gold Project. This strategic shift is poised to enhance Regis’s cash flow and leverage in thegold market

