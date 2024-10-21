News & Insights

Stocks

Regis Resources Positions for Growth with Spot Market Shift

October 21, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited, a leading Australian gold miner, has closed out its hedge book and now sells all its gold on the spot market, capitalizing on rising gold prices. The company continues to expand its underground operations and explore for high-value open pit sites, with operations in the Eastern Goldfields and ownership of the McPhillamys Gold Project. This strategic shift is poised to enhance Regis’s cash flow and leverage in thegold market

For further insights into AU:RRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGRNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.