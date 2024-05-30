Regis Healthcare Director Sells Major Share Stake

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Bryan Anthony Dorman, a director at Regis Healthcare Ltd, has sold 17,500,000 of his indirectly held shares in an off-market trade. The shares, part of the Dorman Family Trust, were sold for $68,250,000, reducing Dorman’s interest in the company to 64,410,479 shares. This significant transaction reflects a change in a director’s stake in the healthcare company.

