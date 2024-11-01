News & Insights

Regeneron price target lowered to $1,065 from $1,080 at Barclays

November 01, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $1,065 from $1,080 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says recent pressure on Regeneron shares is overdone as it sees an overreaction to the Pavblu news, disappointing Q4 Eylea HD outlook, and lack of messaging around forward Eylea growth.

