Regener8 Resources Advances with East Ponton Drilling

Regener8 Resources NL (AU:R8R) has released an update.

Regener8 Resources NL has successfully completed its initial drilling program at the East Ponton project, targeting nickel-cobalt and rare earth elements. Samples from the Hatlifter and Grasshopper prospects have been sent for analysis, with results eagerly anticipated in the coming months. This marks a significant step in Regener8’s exploration efforts in critical minerals.

