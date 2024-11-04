News & Insights

Regal Rexnord cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $9.15-$9.45 from $9.40-$9.80

November 04, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

FY24 consensus $9.45. The change primarily reflects weaker factory automation demand in the Automation & Motion Control segment and weaker general commercial demand in the Power Efficiency Solutions segment.

