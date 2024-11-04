Regal Rexnord cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $9.15-$9.45 from $9.40-$9.80

FY24 consensus $9.45. The change primarily reflects weaker factory automation demand in the Automation & Motion Control segment and weaker general commercial demand in the Power Efficiency Solutions segment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.