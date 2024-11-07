Regal Funds Management Changes Stake in Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Australian Vintage Ltd, following a series of significant share sales throughout mid-2024. This reduction in holdings may influence investor perspectives on Australian Vintage’s stock performance. The move underscores shifting investment strategies within the financial markets.

