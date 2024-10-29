News & Insights

Regal Funds Acquires Major Stake in Iperionx Ltd

October 29, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Iperionx Ltd, acquiring a significant 6.14% stake, equivalent to over 17 million ordinary shares. This move could signal strategic interest and potential influence in the company’s future decisions, capturing the attention of investors watching market dynamics closely.

