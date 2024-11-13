Regal Asian Investments: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Expertise

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited reported a slight dip of 0.2% in its net portfolio return for October, standing strong against a 4.6% decline in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The healthcare and semiconductor sectors bolstered performance, with notable gains from companies like Nihon Kohden and TSMC, while challenges in the printing sector and Chinese market positions posed some setbacks. The investment company, leveraging Regal Funds Management’s expertise, continues to navigate market fluctuations with strategic long and short positions across the Asian region.

