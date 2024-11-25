Reedy Lagoon Corporation Prepares for Upcoming AGM

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 28 November 2024 at Moore Australia in Melbourne. Shareholders are advised of a fire evacuation drill prior to the AGM, but assured that it will not disrupt the meeting. Investors are encouraged to vote by proxy if they anticipate difficulties attending in person.

