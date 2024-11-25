Reedy Lagoon Corporation Prepares for Upcoming AGM

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 28 November 2024 at Moore Australia in Melbourne. Shareholders are advised of a fire evacuation drill prior to the AGM, but assured that it will not disrupt the meeting. Investors are encouraged to vote by proxy if they anticipate difficulties attending in person.
For further insights into AU:RLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
- ‘Ignore the Noise,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alphabet Stock
- ‘Load Up Ahead of Holiday Season,’ Says Youssef Squali on Amazon Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.