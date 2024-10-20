News & Insights

Redox Limited Corrects Director’s Securities Error

October 20, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Redox Limited (AU:RDX) has released an update.

Redox Limited has corrected the number of securities held by Director Richard Coneliano, as previously reported in an error to the market. This update reflects accurate information following the change in Mr. Coneliano’s holdings. Investors may find this transparency crucial in making informed decisions about their investments in Redox.

