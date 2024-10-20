Redox Limited Corrects Director’s Securities Error

Redox Limited (AU:RDX) has released an update.

Redox Limited has corrected the number of securities held by Director Richard Coneliano, as previously reported in an error to the market. This update reflects accurate information following the change in Mr. Coneliano’s holdings. Investors may find this transparency crucial in making informed decisions about their investments in Redox.

For further insights into AU:RDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.