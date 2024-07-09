RedHill Biopharma To Stop Commercialization Of Aemcolo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) announced the mutual decision with Cosmo Technologies to voluntary terminate the U.S. license agreement for Aemcolo, a treatment for traveler's diarrhea. The license agreement, initially dated October 17, 2019, will be officially terminated on October 8, 2024.

RedHill said it will cease any Aemcolo commercialization of Aemcolo upon termination of the license agreement. All rights previously ascribed in the license agreement to RedHill will revert to Cosmo.

Rick Scruggs, RedHill's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "This decision was made following careful mutual consideration."

