Redflow Limited Issues New Unquoted Securities

Redflow Limited (AU:RFX) has released an update.

Redflow Limited has notified the ASX of the issue, conversion, or payment up of unquoted equity securities as part of transactions previously announced, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The securities were issued on 31 May 2024, following a prior announcement on 16 May 2024 regarding the proposed securities issuance. This latest issue includes over 91 million ordinary shares and approximately 45.7 million new class, unquoted options expiring in April 2026.

