RedFish LongTerm Capital’s Strategic Share Acquisition

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.
RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. recently acquired 10,000 of its own shares, amounting to a total value of €12,570, as part of its ongoing share purchase program. This move aligns with the company’s strategic focus on investing in promising small and medium-sized enterprises. As of November 8, 2024, RedFish LongTerm Capital holds 413,000 of its own shares, representing 1.56% of its share capital.
For further insights into IT:RFLTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.