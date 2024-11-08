News & Insights

RedFish LongTerm Capital’s Strategic Share Acquisition

November 08, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. recently acquired 10,000 of its own shares, amounting to a total value of €12,570, as part of its ongoing share purchase program. This move aligns with the company’s strategic focus on investing in promising small and medium-sized enterprises. As of November 8, 2024, RedFish LongTerm Capital holds 413,000 of its own shares, representing 1.56% of its share capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

