RedFish LongTerm Capital Unveils Ambitious Growth Plan

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.P.A. has unveiled its ambitious 2024-2027 Development Plan, aiming to boost consolidated net assets to 90 million Euros by 2027 through strategic investments in high-potential niche sectors. The plan focuses on increasing acquisitions and strengthening investor relations while promoting sustainable growth for Italian SMEs. With a strong emphasis on innovation and competitiveness, the company seeks to expand its portfolio and attract institutional investors to support its long-term objectives.

