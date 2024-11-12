RedFish LongTerm Capital Advances with Merger Strategy

News & Insights

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. has announced the signing of a merger agreement to incorporate its fully-owned subsidiary, G&RP Consulting S.R.L., marking a significant step in their strategy to invest in high-potential Italian family businesses. This merger aligns with the company’s focus on acquiring stakes in mature SMEs to foster their development and expansion both in Italy and abroad.

