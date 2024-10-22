RedFish LongTerm Capital Adjusts Share Capital Structure

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. has corrected a material error in their share capital records, leading to the issuance of 668,547 bonus ordinary shares. The company’s share capital now stands at €26,489,818, reflecting these changes. This update is part of RedFish’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accurate financial reporting.

