News & Insights

Stocks

RedFish LongTerm Capital Adjusts Share Capital Structure

October 22, 2024 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. has corrected a material error in their share capital records, leading to the issuance of 668,547 bonus ordinary shares. The company’s share capital now stands at €26,489,818, reflecting these changes. This update is part of RedFish’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accurate financial reporting.

For further insights into IT:RFLTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.