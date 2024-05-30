News & Insights

Stocks

Red Violet Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditor

May 30, 2024 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Red Violet (RDVT) has provided an announcement.

At Red Violet, Inc.’s 2024 Annual Meeting, a significant turnout saw nearly all outstanding shares represented. Shareholders elected Directors, with Peter Benz and others securing positions until the subsequent meeting in 2025. Grant Thornton, LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the year. Additionally, an advisory resolution set the frequency of future Say on Pay proposals to annual submissions, while the current executive officers’ compensation was approved. The decisions made at this meeting reflect shareholder confidence and active participation in the company’s governance.

