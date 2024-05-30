Red Violet Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditor

Red Violet (RDVT) has provided an announcement.

At Red Violet, Inc.’s 2024 Annual Meeting, a significant turnout saw nearly all outstanding shares represented. Shareholders elected Directors, with Peter Benz and others securing positions until the subsequent meeting in 2025. Grant Thornton, LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the year. Additionally, an advisory resolution set the frequency of future Say on Pay proposals to annual submissions, while the current executive officers’ compensation was approved. The decisions made at this meeting reflect shareholder confidence and active participation in the company’s governance.

For detailed information about RDVT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.