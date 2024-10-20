Red Metal Unveils Major Rare Earth Resource at Sybella

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has announced a significant mineral resource estimate for its Sybella rare earth oxide discovery, positioning it as a globally significant source of neodymium and praseodymium. The project, located near Mt Isa, showcases large inferred mineral resources with promising low-cost processing options, potentially becoming a strategic asset in the rare earth market. With early-stage mining studies and funding discussions underway, the Sybella project could offer long-term operational advantages.

