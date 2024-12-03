Red Metal Resources Expands Hydrogen Prospects in Ontario

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has acquired 100% interest in three hydrogen-prospective mineral claims in Ontario, expanding its portfolio to seven packages covering over 4,546 hectares. This strategic move positions the company in a promising area near a recent hydrogen discovery, enhancing its prospects in the hydrogen market.

For further insights into TSE:RMES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.