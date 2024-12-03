News & Insights

Red Metal Resources Expands Hydrogen Prospects in Ontario

December 03, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. has acquired 100% interest in three hydrogen-prospective mineral claims in Ontario, expanding its portfolio to seven packages covering over 4,546 hectares. This strategic move positions the company in a promising area near a recent hydrogen discovery, enhancing its prospects in the hydrogen market.

